BOSTON (CBS) — While the baseball world awaits big-name free agents to sign, the Red Sox continue to focus on depth.

The defending World Series champs are nearing a minor league deal with right-handed pitcher Erasmo Ramirez, according to MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez.

Source: RHP Erasmo Ramirez is nearing a minor league deal with the Red Sox. Agreement is expected to include an invite to big league camp. — Jesse Sanchez (@JesseSanchezMLB) December 18, 2018

Ramirez, 28, made 10 starts for the Seattle Mariners in 2018, going 2-4 with a 6.50 ERA and a 1.401 WHIP. He made two starts in April before missing time with a shoulder injury, and did not return to the majors until August. He started seven games in the minors last season, going 0-2 with a 2.45 ERA while striking out 26 over 25.2 innings of work.

The righty has experience as both a starter and reliever, starting 92 of his 192 major league appearances. In his seven MLB seasons split between the Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays, Ramirez is 32-39 with a 4.36 ERA and 1.253 WHIP.