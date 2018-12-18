Comments
HOPKINTON (CBS) – The town of Hopkinton cancelled school for the day Tuesday because of power problems.
Wires went down overnight on Ash Street in Hopkinton, knocking out electricity to the high school, middle school and Hopkins elementary school.
Because it happened so close to the start of the school day, the town said in a message to parents it was forced to cancel school for whole town Tuesday.
“When the schools lose power, we cannot be in session. Eversource has been working to restore power, but it is not likely power will be back on in time to open school,” the town tweeted.
Several homes in the area also have no electricity.