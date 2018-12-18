HOPKINTON (CBS) – The town of Hopkinton cancelled school for the day Tuesday because of power problems.

Wires went down overnight on Ash Street in Hopkinton, knocking out electricity to the high school, middle school and Hopkins elementary school.

Because it happened so close to the start of the school day, the town said in a message to parents it was forced to cancel school for whole town Tuesday.

Due to a tree down on wires, Ash St is closed in both directions from the Doughboy Statue on the common down to Number 22 Ash. Please avoid the area and seek alternate route. Expected to be closed for some time. Power outage is impacting many households in the area. pic.twitter.com/jnKA6PO3oE — Hopkinton, MA (@HopkintonMA) December 18, 2018

“When the schools lose power, we cannot be in session. Eversource has been working to restore power, but it is not likely power will be back on in time to open school,” the town tweeted.

Several homes in the area also have no electricity.