HAVERHILL (CBS) — A construction worker in Haverhill died after it appeared he fell down an elevator shaft Tuesday, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office said.

The incident happened around 10:20 a.m. at a construction site on Essex Street.

According to the D.A., the 41-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

“OSHA and Essex State Police Detective Unit along with Haverhill Police and other Mass State Police assets have responded and are actively investigating,” said the D.A.’s statement.

The man has not been publicly identified.

No other information was released.