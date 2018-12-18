Filed Under:construction site, Haverhill, Local TV

HAVERHILL (CBS) — A construction worker in Haverhill died after it appeared he fell down an elevator shaft Tuesday, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office said.

The incident happened around 10:20 a.m. at a construction site on Essex Street.

According to the D.A., the 41-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

“OSHA and Essex State Police Detective Unit along with Haverhill Police and other Mass State Police assets have responded and are actively investigating,” said the D.A.’s statement.

The man has not been publicly identified.

No other information was released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s