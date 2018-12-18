LAWRENCE (CBS) – An 11-year-old Haverhill girl who was rushed to the hospital over the weekend has died.

Police say a medical call came in around 3:30 on Saturday morning from a home in Lawrence.

The girl, later identified as Precious Wallaces, was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital and then med-flighted to Tufts Medical Center, where she was in a coma for several days before she died Tuesday.

Precious was a sixth grader at the Consentino Middle School in Haverhill, according to the city’s mayor. The school has made grief counselors available this week for her peers.

Her aunt has set up a GoFundMe page for donations to help pay for funeral expenses.

Multiple agencies are investigating the initial medical call and now her death – including Lawrence Police, State Police, the Essex County District Attorney, and the Department of Children and Families.