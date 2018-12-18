NEWTON (CBS) — “Real Housewives Of New York” star Bethenny Frankel is recovering at Newton-Wellesley Hospital after suffering a severe allergic reaction.

She tweeted out Monday night that she has a rare fish allergy and reacted badly to soup she ate. She said she was unconscious for 15 minutes before she was rushed to the hospital in Newton.

I have rare fish allergy. Sun,I had soup,itched & was unconscious for 15 mins then to ER & ICU for 2 days w BP of 60/40.I couldn’t talk,see, thought I had a stroke & dying & told if 5 mins later I’d be dead. 911 & EPI saved me.I’ll never not carry an #epipen @newtonwellesley xo — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) December 18, 2018

Frankel seems to be doing better. She tweeted Monday night that it’s the “best hospital I have ever been to.”

Newton-Wellesley wished Frankel well, tweeting “so glad you’re feeling better!”