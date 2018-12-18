  • WBZ TVOn Air

NEWTON (CBS) — “Real Housewives Of New York” star Bethenny Frankel is recovering at Newton-Wellesley Hospital after suffering a severe allergic reaction.

She tweeted out Monday night that she has a rare fish allergy and reacted badly to soup she ate. She said she was unconscious for 15 minutes before she was rushed to the hospital in Newton.

Frankel seems to be doing better. She tweeted Monday night that it’s the “best hospital I have ever been to.”

Newton-Wellesley wished Frankel well, tweeting “so glad you’re feeling better!”

 

 

