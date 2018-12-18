BOSTON (CBS) – A man who went to prison for shooting two Massachusetts State troopers was back in court Tuesday after police say they caught him with a loaded gun in Boston.

Alonzo Dedrick, 55, pleaded not guilty to several gun charges in Dorchester District Court Tuesday, He was ordered held on $50,000 bail and he must wear a GPS bracelet if he posts that bail and is released.

Dedrick was convicted in 1988 for shooting two undercover state troopers behind a gas station on Blue Hill Avenue, according to the Boston Globe. The troopers survived and Dedrick was sentenced to 33 to 50 years in prison, but he was released in 2015.

On Monday afternoon, Boston Police say he was a passenger in a car that ran a red light at Columbia Road and Washington Street in Dorchester. When the driver refused to pull over, he dropped off a man in a nearby parking lot, later identified by police as Dedrick.

Officers caught up to him after a short chase. They say he was armed with a semi-automatic 9 mm firearm loaded with 24 live rounds of ammunition and a magazine with 9 more rounds of ammo.

Dedrick was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a high capacity feeding device, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, armed career criminal, possession with intent to distribute drugs and resisting arrest.

The driver of the car, Frank Cinelli, 46, of Boston, was also arrested and charged with speeding and failure to stop for a police officer. He was also arraigned Tuesday and released on a promise to return to court for his next hearing.

Dedrick and Cinelli were ordered to stay away from each other after their arraignment.