BOSTON (CBS) — The Cannabis Control Commission has authorized two more pot shops in the state.

I.N.S.A. Inc. in Easthampton and Verilife (Pharmacannis Massachusetts Inc.) received notice Monday that they would be the fourth and fifth shops to open for recreational sales in Massachusetts.

Today @MA_Cannabis issued notices authorizing I.N.S.A., Inc. in Easthampton and Verilife (Pharmacannis Massachusetts, Inc.) in Wareham to commence retail operations and open in a minimum of three calendar days (Friday, 12/21 or later). — MA Cannabis Control Commission (@MA_Cannabis) December 17, 2018

The locations will “commence retail operations and open in a minimum of three calendar days (Friday, 12/21 or later),” said a tweet.

In order to prevent traffic problems, the town of Wareham has already established the customers must park at the Water Wizz and take a shuttle to the shop.

Verilife has been operating as a medical marijuana facility on Main Street since May with no problems.