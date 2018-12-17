BOSTON (CBS) — The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office will not re-try Sean Ellis in the 1993 murder of Boston Police Detective John Mulligan. The announcement came at a press conference Monday afternoon.

In 2015, Sean Ellis was released on bail after a Suffolk Superior Court judge granted him a new trial.

“We have an ethical obligation not to pursue a case we don’t believe we can prove,” said Suffolk County District Attorney John Pappas.

The decision comes not because the D.A. believes Ellis is innocent, but because they can no longer prove the case. “The Suffolk County DA’s office has not shied away from exonerating innocent men, but let me be clear – that is not the case here. If at any point we had any reason to believe that Mr. Ellis was wrongfully charged or convicted, we would have acted on it immediately,” Pappas said.

“The trial evidence and testimony in 1995 proved Mr. Ellis’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. Jurors at the time called the case against him, ‘overwhelming.’ But the passage of more than two and a half decades has seriously compromised our ability to prove it again.”

A major roadblock in the re-prosecution is the corruption of three former Boston police detectives involved in the case: Kenneth Acerra, Walter Robinson, and John Brazil.

“There is no reliable evidence that Acerra, Robinson or Brazil procured or produced false evidence in this case,” said Pappas. “No matter how irrelevant their corruption might be to John Mulligan’s murder, it is now inextricably intertwined with the investigation and critical witnesses in the case.”

Mulligan was shot five times in the face while he slept in his car while on a security detail in September 1993. Ellis was convicted of his murder two years later.

According to the D.A., Ellis was near the scene of the crime when the murder occurred, ran off, and he was in possession of the gun days later.

“In the 25 years since Detective John Mulligan was murdered in cold blood, not one piece of evidence developed by prosecutors, defense counsel or anyone else has pointed to anybody but Sean Ellis and Terry Patterson.”

Pappas also said he discussed the decision with Mulligan’s family extensively. He said the talks were “the most difficult and weighted conversations I’ve ever been a part of in my 24 plus years as a prosecutor in this office.”

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said he “wholeheartedly” believed in the D.A.’s decision. “What does the evidence look like after 25 years? The witnesses, and the strength. The decision was based upon that. Not innocence – at all,” said Gross.