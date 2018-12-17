BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore is not too pleased with Steelers wideout Antonio Brown, accusing the All Pro receiver of a cheap shot during Sunday’s 17-10 loss in Pittsburgh.

The two got into a post-whistle scrum during the third quarter and needed to be separated by officials. Gilmore shared his side of the story after the loss, and wasn’t happy with Brown’s actions during the fracas.

“He did a little dirty move, grabbed my helmet, threw me down,” Gilmore told reporters after the game, according to NESN.com. “That was super dirty. But other than that, just competing on the field.”

Gilmore spent much of the afternoon chasing Brown, and did a good enough job on a receiver of his caliber. According to Pro Football Focus, Gilmore held Brown to just two receptions for eight yards; Brown finished the game with four catches for 49 yards and a touchdown. He beat Patriots corner Jason McCourty on his 17-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

While he didn’t like Brown taking some liberties in their third quarter dustup, Gilmore was pretty complimentary of the receiver after New England’s defeat. He said covering one of the best receivers in the game was a fun challenge.

“It was fun. He’s one of the best receivers today. One thing that he’s good at — it’s not his routes — but his [timing],” said Gilmore. “When he makes his move. He’s very good at it.”

Gilmore and the Patriots have now lost two straight and will look to bounce back Sunday when they host Gilmore’s former team, the Buffalo Bills, at Gillette Stadium.