SOLON, Ohio (CBS Philly/CBS Local) — Police are warning of a new scam involving Netflix. Multiple users throughout the country have reported receiving suspicious emails from someone posing as Netflix. The email asks users to update their personal or even billing information.

Similar scams crop up from time to time. Because so many people have Netflix accounts, it is an easy way for scammers to cast a wide net.

Netflix confirmed the emails are not from them, tweeting “Yikes! That definitely didn’t come from us.”

Netflix reminds users to not disclose any information or respond to any emails other than those received from info@mailer.netflix.com — the official Netflix email. Users can report suspicious emails or help protect their accounts at help.netflix.com.