LYNN (CBS) – A Lynn man is being held without bail pending a mental health evaluation after police say he carjacked a vehicle with a baby inside.

Jonathan Leighton, 30, was arraigned in Lynn District Court Monday on charges of carjacking and resisting arrest, among others. A psychologist told the judge he is “overtly psychotic” and “admits to hearing voices.”

“He’s not been well for quite some time after a severe car accident and severe concussions,” his mother told reporters outside of the courtroom.

Lynn Police say Leighton is behind a rampage that took place at the intersection of Conomo Ave and Broadway on Friday.

Leighton was allegedly driving a stolen Jeep that broke down in the area. Police say a Good Samaritan stopped to help Leighton push the Jeep and that is when Leighton jumped in that man’s car, a Chevy Avalanche.

Witnesses saw the Good Samaritan jump into the window of his car as Leighton allegedly drove away, striking other cars. The whole time, police say, the victim’s 1 year old daughter was in the back of the Avalanche.

Police say Leighton rammed the Avalanche into an unmarked Lynn Police cruiser, then ditched the car in a nearby parking lot and took off on foot. Officers used pepper spray to apprehend him a short distance away.

The Good Samaritan told WBZ-TV that he suffered minor bumps and his baby was not hurt.

Now, Leighton is headed to Bridgewater State Hospital for a mental health evaluation.