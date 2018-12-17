BOSTON (CBS) – Panic set in for Sophia Grayson, when she realized her 2018 Jeep Wrangler was stolen from Boston over the weekend.

“I definitely went into panic mode and started to freak out,” said Grayson.

She had parked her car along Portland Street Saturday night to meet friends before she discovered it was missing.

Through social media, we were able to locate Grayson’s white Jeep near Faneuil Hall. The Winthrop teacher says she’s heartbroken, as it appears the thief made off with some valuable items.

“Gift cards for my students. I work with underprivileged youth and we’re trying to provide for Christmas and the holiday season and so there was about $300 worth of gift cards in the car,” said Grayson.

To make matters worse, Grayson says whoever’s responsible also took a sentimental item – a pendant necklace from her late grandfather.

“Someone else has what my grandfather gave me,” said Grayson. “I can never get that back.”

Police could be seen searching the stolen vehicle for clues.

Sophia says she’s grateful to have her car back, but she’s pleading for whoever’s responsible to do the right thing.

“I do wish they could turn that around and give back and return the items in the car,” she said.