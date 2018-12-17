EASTON (CBS) – A sad end to a toy story in Easton. While Santa’s North Pole workshop may be in overdrive, The Village Toy Shop, a beloved local store, will close its door for good on Christmas Eve.

“We’ve met great people and watched our kids grow up. Most of the girls who work here, their kids have worked here too. They’ve grown up in the store. It’s definitely a family business,” said longtime manager Julie Vaughan.

The business opened back in 1994 — it was a different era for toys.

“Everything kind of evolves and then Amazon came along. Now everybody is shopping online,” said Vaughan.

She and her staff noticed a big change the year Target came to town.

“That was something new for the people of Easton. The ease of going into Target and getting your milk as well as getting a birthday gift? Convenient,” Vaughan added.

The closing isn’t just a hit for staff this holiday season; many loyal customers feel crushed.

“There’s nothing like coming to a store like this that has really special gifts and toys. The staff is amazing. They wrap everything for you. They know all the different types of things for each age group of children. All of the birthday parties that we have, this is where we come. Everybody knows the wrapping paper from The Village Toy store. It’s really upsetting to see they’re closing,” said Easton parent Kristin Zides.

It’s that personal connection — truly catered customer service — that will be missed on both sides of the counter. It’s lost when clicking “add to cart.”

“Working here and interacting with all the people who come in, they really become part of your families. We hope people come in in our closing days and say bye,” said Vaughan.

The store will officially close at three o’clock Christmas Eve. The Canton location will remain open.