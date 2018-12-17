  • WBZ TVOn Air

DOVER, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire State Police say a driver died after his SUV crashed into a concrete barrier at a toll plaza and caught on fire.

Police said 39-year-old Justyn Tyndaal, of Rochester, New Hampshire, was traveling north on Route 16 in Dover when he lost control of the vehicle early Monday.

He crashed into the barrier while attempting to go through an EZ Pass lane at the Dover toll plaza.

The 2018 Chevrolet Equinox was destroyed in the fatal crash. (Photo credit: New Hampshire State Police)

Police said the SUV came to rest perpendicular in the travel lane of the toll plaza and became engulfed in flames.

Tyndaal suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police are investigating the crash.

