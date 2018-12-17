BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – One person is under arrest after two people were stabbed at a home in Bridgewater early Monday morning.

Police said they received several 911 calls about a stabbing at a house on Yoke Road around 5 a.m.

Officers found a man and a woman suffering from knife wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital, but there’s no word yet on their conditions.

Investigators said a “male suspect” was arrested at the scene and is being booked.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.