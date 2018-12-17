  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – One person is under arrest after two people were stabbed at a home in Bridgewater early Monday morning.

Police said they received several 911 calls about a stabbing at a house on Yoke Road around 5 a.m.

bridgewater 1 Arrested After Man, Woman Stabbed At Bridgewater Home

Police at the home on Yoke Road in Bridgewater early Monday. (Photo credit: Marc Vasoncellos – Brockton Enterprise)

Officers found a man and a woman suffering from knife wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital, but there’s no word yet on their conditions.

Investigators said a “male suspect” was arrested at the scene and is being booked.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s