BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Bruins fans are helping the daughter of fallen Worcester firefighter Christopher Roy.

According to the Boston Fire Department, the 50-50 raffle during Sunday’s Bruins-Sabres game at the Garden raised $112,000 for the Ava Roy fund.

Her father was killed December 9 fighting an early morning fire in Worcester.

Worcester Firefighters IAFF Local 1009 established the fund to benefit 9-year-old Ava.

Checks made out to the AVA ROY FUND can be mailed to:

The Worcester Fire Department Credit Union

34 Glennie St.

Worcester, MA 01605