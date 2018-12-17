Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Bruins fans are helping the daughter of fallen Worcester firefighter Christopher Roy.
According to the Boston Fire Department, the 50-50 raffle during Sunday’s Bruins-Sabres game at the Garden raised $112,000 for the Ava Roy fund.
Her father was killed December 9 fighting an early morning fire in Worcester.
Worcester Firefighters IAFF Local 1009 established the fund to benefit 9-year-old Ava.
Checks made out to the AVA ROY FUND can be mailed to:
The Worcester Fire Department Credit Union
34 Glennie St.
Worcester, MA 01605