BOSTON (CBS) — Pulled pork mac and cheese topped with crispy onion strings, Chimichurri steak with a pile of fries, and a peanut butter brownie sundae dripping in deliciousness. The 110 Grill serves up comfort food from 15 locations and counting.

The 110 Grill is the kind of restaurant that is a great fit for whatever you’re in the mood for. “It’s a combination of comfort food meets that upscale, fresh feel. We have a scratch kitchen so we work with fresh ingredients, highest quality ingredients that we can find out there to ensure that our guests are getting the best quality product that we possibly can find,” said Elliot Williams.

He is in charge of the menu from 110 Grill. He has spent his life in the restaurant business. “I like to play with my food. You’re always told not to play with your food growing up. Now I get to play with my food. I make a living out of it which is fantastic.”

The 100 Grill runs the gamut from casual snacks to gourmet entrees. It’s all served in a space that is equally adaptable.

“We have five seating areas in our restaurants starting with our large patio outside with a fire pit and torches surrounding it. We have our large u-shaped bar in the center of the restaurant. We have a lounge which is hightop seating. We have our main dining room with booths and tables as well as our private dining room,” explained the Chief Operating Officer.

But the best seats in the house might be the ones that overlook the busy open kitchen.

“It’s dinner and a show in a sense. That’s how I look at it. It’s that intensity, everybody watching, seeing what you’re doing. It just makes the job a little bit more exciting,” said Williams.

“At 110 Grill, you’re going to get pure, high-end quality food at a great price. You’re not going to leave hungry and you’re not going to leave disappointed.”