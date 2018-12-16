BOSTON (CBS) — New England’s struggles on the road continued in Pittsburgh on Sunday, costing them a chance to clinch a playoff spot for the second straight week.

The Patriots dropped to 9-5 on the season and into the No. 3 seed in the AFC with a 17-10 loss in Pittsburgh. They still have not clinched their spot in the postseason.

With their final two games at home, the Patriots finish the regular season at 3-5 on the road.

The New England offense was disjointed throughout Sunday’s contest, and never really got anything going. They scored their lone touchdown when the Steelers left Chris Hogan wide open after biting on a reverse, leading to an easy 63-yard strike from Brady to the receiver.

But the Patriots were shut out in both the second and fourth quarter, and Brady was picked off in the red zone midway through the fourth, costing the Patriots some much-needed points as they trialed 14-10. Brady finished the game 25-of-36 for 279 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

“We’ve always won as a team and we lose as a team. When you lose close games there are a lot of plays you wish were different,” Brady said after the loss. “I’m not going to make any excuses. We just have to do a better job.”

The Patriots had a chance to tie the game with the ball on the Pittsburgh 11, but penalties and overthrows by Brady killed the drive. Brady went to Edelman on a fourth-and-15 try but his pass was knocked down by the Pittsburgh defense.

Poor play and penalties did the Patriots in on Sunday, as they were hit with 14 infractions that cost them 106 yards overall. They now finish the season with home games against the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.