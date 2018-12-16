BOSTON (CBS) — It will be a huge game Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh for both teams, though for different reasons.

The Patriots, coming off a loss in Miami, are looking to rebound and hold on to their spot in the AFC playoff picture. The Steelers, at 7-5-1, are just trying to stay in that playoff picture.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming game.

–This will be the 32nd meeting overall between the Patriots and the Steelers. The Steelers lead the regular-season meetings 14-12. The Pats lead the postseason meetings 4-1.

–Tom Brady has played against the Steelers 10 times in the regular season and owns an 8-2 record. Brady is 11-2 overall against the Steelers, going 3-0 in the postseason.

–Ben Roethlisberger is 3-6 against the Pats in the regular season and 0-2 against them in the postseason.

–Former Patriot Stevan Ridley is a running back for the Steelers.

–If the Pats win, they will secure their 10th consecutive playoff appearance. That would be an NFL record.

–If the Pats win, they will earn their 15th division title.

–Since 2003, the Patriots are 47-7 in regular-season games following a loss.

–The Pats offensive line has only allowed 18 sacks. The Steelers defense entered Week 15 leading the NFL with 45 sacks.

–The Pats have scored in the second quarter in 41 straight games

–With a win, Bill Belichick will earn his 16th season with at least 10 wins.

–With 141 passing yards, Tom Brady will become the fourth quarterback in NFL history to throw for 70,000 in the regular season.

–Tom Brady is 76-19 in regular-season games after Thanksgiving.

–Tom Brady has 92 regular-season road victories.

–If Tom Brady gets 300 yards against the Steelers, he will reach 4,000 for the season. That will be the 10th time in his career that he will have reached that milestone.

–With nine receptions, Julian Edelman (481) will tie Ben Coates (490) for fifth-most receptions in Patriots history.

–Trey Flowers has 6.5 sacks this year. He needs one more to set a new career high.

–James White needs two more receptions to set a franchise record for most receptions by a Patriots running back. White also need 11 receiving yards to set the Patriots mark for most receiving yards by a running back in a season.