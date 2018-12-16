Steelers Forget Chris Hogan Is On Patriots, Leave Receiver Wide Open For 63-Yard TouchdownOnce again, the Pittsburgh Steelers forgot that Chris Hogan catches passes for the New England Patriots.

Julian Edelman Wearing Special Cleats In Pittsburgh To Honor Synagogue Shooting VictimsIn town to face the Steelers, Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman and team owner Robert Kraft are both showing their support for the Jewish Community in Pittsburgh this weekend.

Patriots-Steelers News & Notes: Tom Brady On The Verge Of 70,000 Passing YardsHere's everything you need to know about the upcoming game between the Patriots and Steelers.

Pistons End Celtics Win Streak At 8 GamesBlake Griffin scored 27 points and Andre Drummond added 19 points and 20 rebounds to help the Detroit Pistons beat Boston 113-104.

Tom Brady Provides 'Silver Lining' To Fan Who Lost Home In California WildfireA Patriots fan who grabbed only his Tom Brady jersey as he evacuated his home during the “Camp Fire” in California received a special delivery from the New England quarterback.