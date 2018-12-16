BOSTON (CBS) — Tight end Dwayne Allen is returning for the Patriots on Sunday, active for the first time since Nov. 11.

Allen had missed the last the last three games with a knee injury, but is set to make his return as the Patriots look to clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Steelers in Pittsburgh. With Allen set to return, tight end Jacob Holister is inactive for Sunday’s tilt.

Here is New England’s full list of inactives against the Steelers:

DE Keionta Davis

DE Derek Rivers

CB Duke Dawson

C/G James Ferentz

DT Danny Shelton

S Obi Melifonwu

TE Jacob Hollister

Shelton is a healthy scratch for the third straight game, which is surprising given New England’s struggles against the run over the last few weeks. But running back James Conner is inactive for the Steelers, so Pittsburgh may not be looking to run the ball too much on Sunday.