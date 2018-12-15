WEATHER ALERTSleet And Freezing Rain Expected Sunday Into Monday
  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMCollege Basketball
    6:00 PMWBZ News
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Local TV, Spencer

SPENCER (CBS) — One person is dead and two other people are injured after two cars collided and one was consumed by flames. The crash occurred on Route 49 in Spencer around 9:40 Friday night.

Cole Victor, 25, of Spencer, was driving a 2012 Buick Regal sedan when the car strayed into oncoming traffic and hit a 2012 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck driven by Erik Anderson, 40, of Spencer, the Spencer Police Department said.

spencerfatalcrash2 Good Samaritans Help Man From Burning Truck After Fatal Crash

The driver of this sedan was pronounced dead after a crash in Spencer Friday night (Photo Via Spencer Police Department Facebook)

It is unclear why Victor’s car went into the other lane. He was later pronounced dead.

Victor’s girlfriend 23-year-old Toni Doldo was also in the car. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries along with Anderson.

spencerfatalcrash Good Samaritans Help Man From Burning Truck After Fatal Crash

Good Samaritans were able to save a man when his pickup truck caught fire after a crash in Spencer Friday night (Photo Via Spencer Police Department Facebook)

According to police, the pickup truck caught fire following the crash. “Several good Samaritans stopped after the accident had occurred and assisted Anderson from the burning vehicle.”

spencerfatalcrash3 Good Samaritans Help Man From Burning Truck After Fatal Crash

A pickup truck was burned and heavily damaged by a crash in Spencer (Photo Via Spencer Police Department Facebook)

A section of Route 49 was closed for five hours while the crash was investigated.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s