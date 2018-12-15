SPENCER (CBS) — One person is dead and two other people are injured after two cars collided and one was consumed by flames. The crash occurred on Route 49 in Spencer around 9:40 Friday night.

Cole Victor, 25, of Spencer, was driving a 2012 Buick Regal sedan when the car strayed into oncoming traffic and hit a 2012 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck driven by Erik Anderson, 40, of Spencer, the Spencer Police Department said.

It is unclear why Victor’s car went into the other lane. He was later pronounced dead.

Victor’s girlfriend 23-year-old Toni Doldo was also in the car. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries along with Anderson.

According to police, the pickup truck caught fire following the crash. “Several good Samaritans stopped after the accident had occurred and assisted Anderson from the burning vehicle.”

A section of Route 49 was closed for five hours while the crash was investigated.