FOXBORO (CBS) – The Patriots appeared to be as healthy as a team can be heading into Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

But that changed slightly on Saturday as the team added linebacker Elandon Roberts to the injury report with a thigh issue. Roberts is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh.

Prior to the addition of Roberts, the Patriots ended the week with no players on their final injury report.

Pittsburgh is expected to be without starting running back James Conner for the game.