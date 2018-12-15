WEATHER ALERTSleet And Freezing Rain Expected Sunday Into Monday
BOSTON (CBS) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for parts of the area for the incoming storm that is likely to bring some slick conditions to parts of Massachusetts.

The good news? The majority will see a mainly rain, especially within the Interstate 495 loop. It’s west of town in Middlesex and Worcester County that will have the best chances for any wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain.

The storm should begin midday on Sunday, with some light sleet and rain moving in around noon.

Rain will continue, heavy at times, in Eastern Mass. The Route 2 corridor will hold onto those below-freezing temperatures, causing that light sleet and freezing rain to potentially cause some issues on roadways.

As the system wraps up and exits, snow is expected to fall. This should time up with Monday’s morning commute.

While the snow totals aren’t impressive, it’ll only take a little to be impactful, given the time frame.

Boston will continue to search for its first inch of snow. It’s not looking likely to hit that total Monday.

All-in-all, the biggest impacts to the roads will be with the sleet and freezing rain potential. The snow impact will be brief on Monday morning.

Behind the storm, Arctic air spills in on Tuesday. Highs will be in the 20s and wind chills in the teens.

Fortunately, temperatures are moderate into the middle of the week with more sunshine.

Follow Jacob Wycoff on Twitter @4cast4you.

