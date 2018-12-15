WORCESTER (CBS) — The hymn Amazing Grace filled St. John’s Catholic Church in Worcester Sunday morning. The church was filled with hundreds of firefighters, friends, and family of fallen firefighter Christopher Roy for his funeral.

As hundreds of firefighters stood to watch, Roy’s casket was carried inside around 9:30 a.m. His casket made its way from the funeral home on Fire Engine 5 — the same truck he rode Sunday to the Lowell Street blaze where he died.

All Worcester firefighters were able to attend the funeral. Twenty-five towns and 80 firefighters took over calls for the Worcester Fire Department, allowing the Worcester firefighters to focus on grieving.

Worcester Firefighters IAFF Local 1009 has established a fund to benefit Roy’s daughter Ava. Checks made out to the AVA ROY FUND can be mailed to the Worcester Fire Department Credit Union at 34 Glennie St., Worcester, MA 01605.

It is estimated that 5,000 mourner’s attended calling hours on Friday.