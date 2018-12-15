WEATHER ALERTSleet And Freezing Rain Expected Sunday Into Monday
By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
December 15, 2018
Join us for this special Help for the Holidays segment. It has become a tradition! The holidays are here and so is the St. Jude Thanks and Giving Campaign. If you are looking to give, this is absolutely one of the best ways to give back, this year and the years to come! On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks via satellite with Latin music superstar Luis Fonsi and St. Jude patients Heather and Pepe. Tune in!

Watch Centro in Spanish

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Thanks and Giving Campaign
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
1-800-4 ST JUDE
(478-5833)
www.stjude.org
SPANISH:
www.hospitalsanjudas.org

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.

