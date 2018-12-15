WEATHER ALERTSleet And Freezing Rain Expected Sunday Into Monday
BOSTON (AP) — Authorities have arrested a suspect in the shooting deaths of two people in Brighton.

A Boston Police Department news release says 20-year-old Nicholas Antoine was arrested Friday at a trailer park in Jonesboro, Georgia. U.S. Marshals and law enforcement in Georgia assisted with the arrest.

The department had released a wanted bulletin for Antoine in connection to the June 2018 killings of 26-year-old Wilfred Peters and 27-year-old Jeffrey Montaque.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene in the city’s Brighton neighborhood.

Antoine, of Boston, was arrested on a warrant for two counts of murder out of Suffolk County, Massachusetts.

A phone call to the county seeking Antoine’s legal counsel was not immediately returned.

