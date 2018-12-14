  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMPatriots All Access
    8:00 PMI Love Lucy Christmas Special
    9:01 PMThe Dick Van Dyke Show - Now in Living Color!
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
By Christina Hager
Filed Under:Worcester, Worcester Firefighters

WORCESTER (CBS) – Even as they grieve the loss of a friend and comrade, Worcester firefighters have been working long hours. “It’s not something you can stop. You know firefighters are here 24-7, 365 days a year,” said retired Lt. John Griffin.

He’s part of a group of retired Worcester firefighters who’ll be back on the job Saturday, Manning all of the city’s 12 fire stations.

“Might have to dust off the cobwebs a little bit and say, ‘where is that street again?’”

station Comrades Step In To Answer Calls While Worcester Firefighters Attend Funeral

Webster Square Fire Station in Worcester (WBZ-TV)

They’ll be joined by 80 firefighters from 25 towns, filling in so Worcester firefighters can focus on grieving and honoring their fallen fellow firefighter Christopher Roy.

“They need to take a step back for at least a day,” said Auburn Fire Chief Stephen Coleman, who helped organize the massive mutual aid effort. “When we suffer a loss, regardless of whether it was our community, we all suffer that loss, because we know what the job is.”

Griffin said it brings back the pain Worcester firefighters have suffered in the past. He was on the job when six of his fellow firefighters were killed in the cold storage and warehouse fire, and also when firefighter Jon Davies died in a building collapse seven years ago.

Christopher and Ava Roy 1 Comrades Step In To Answer Calls While Worcester Firefighters Attend Funeral

Worcester firefighter Christopher Roy and daughter Ava (Family photo)

“It kind of opens up those old wounds, you know?” Griffin said. “You kind of put in the back of your mind because you go back to work, you try and get it done, but you’re always thinking of those guys.”

Mutual aid firefighters who step in at times like this are called “pilots” in the industry. They plan to take over Worcester shifts at 7am Saturday and work a full 25 hours until Sunday morning.

Christina Hager

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s