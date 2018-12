WESTWOOD (CBS) – Not again!

Westwood Police said they can’t believe it, but another too-tall truck got stuck under the infamous “can-opener” East Street bridge Friday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. No one was injured in the crash.

Over the years, the East Street bridge has trapped or ripped the tops off many trucks. The town hopes that will change after construction in November began raising the 10.5-foot clearance up to 13.5 feet.