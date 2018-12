BOSTON (CBS) – Steaks from a butcher shop in Boston are being recalled due to possible contamination.

The recall affects nearly 11,000 pounds of packed T-bone and porterhouse steaks.

Walden Local Butcher Shop purchased the meat from Vermont Packinghouse in North Springfield, Vermont.

Officials say the beef could have contaminated tissue that’s infected with brain diseases like mad cow.

Consumers are urged to either throw away the steaks or return them to the butcher.