BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots are a healthy bunch heading into their Week 15 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Both Dwayne Allen and Stephon Gilmore were removed from Friday’s injury report, giving the Patriots a grand total of zero players listed on the report. That means no Tom Brady, and no Rob Gronkowski listed on the report.

The Steelers, meanwhile, are leaving the door open for running back James Conner to return. He missed last week’s loss against the Raiders with an ankle injury and did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but was a limited participant on Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Chances are Conner will not be suiting up on Sunday, but Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin would like to have Bill Belichick think there is a chance.

Elsewhere on Pittsburgh’s injury report, wide receiver Ryan Switzer was added to the list on Friday and is questionable with an ankle injury. Tackle Marcus Gilbert is the only player who has been ruled out for Sunday’s tilt.

Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who was limited on Wednesday with a rib injury, was a full participant in Friday’s practice.

