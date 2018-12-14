BOSTON (CBS) — The wheels never stop moving for Mookie Betts. Now that he’s done being an MVP on the field for the Red Sox, he’s busy being an MVP off the field back in his hometown.

The Red Sox slugger brought smiles to a group of kids at the Donelson-Hermitage YMCA in Nashville, Tennessee earlier this week, surprising them with new bikes.

“You always remember your first bike,” Betts told The Tennessean. “It’s amazing just to know that you’re making somebody happy in some way. To see kids smile, it makes me happy.”

Betts is no stranger at giving back. After going 3-for-4 against the Dodgers in Game 2 of the World Series in Boston, he quietly delivered food to the homeless in the wee hours of the morning.

“It’s kind of my passion to give back,” he said. “I’m fortunate enough to be where I am, and I definitely want to spread the blessings. That’s kind of how it works.”

Nice to see one of the faces of the Red Sox franchise continuing to be an MVP well after the season has ended.