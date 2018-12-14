(CBS Philly/CBS Local) – If you love photography and traveling, then your dream job may have just opened. A family in the United Kingdom reached out to Perfocal.com, a website that connects people who need photographers with skilled professionals. The family is seeking a lifestyle photographer to capture their memorable moments by traveling the world with them.

The best part? They’re willing to pay you over $90,000 (80,000 Euros).

The position involves traveling outside of the United Kingdom for up to three months at a time. The contract lasts for 12 months but is subject to an extension.

Trips include attending events like Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Formula One Grand Prix in Monaco and Abu Dhabi, and diving in the Maldives, along with other extravagant trips.

The family will pay for travel, food and accommodation costs on top of the generous salary.

The position requires at least five years of experience in travel photography, and a full background check.