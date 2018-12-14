EVERETT (CBS) – The Everett School Committee plans to call for an independent investigation into sexual harassment claims against the superintendent, sources tell WBZ.

WBZ has also learned a new accuser has come forward.

Last week, a former school department clerk accused Fred Foresteire of making inappropriate comments and touching her inappropriately between 2016 and earlier this year.

The school committee released the agenda for Monday’s meeting on Friday.

It shows that members will meet in executive session to discuss the sexual harassment claims against the superintendent.

A Boston-based attorney tells WBZ she is representing the two women who have filed complaints with the state against Foresteire.

Foresteire denies all of the allegations.