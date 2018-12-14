  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Everett, Fred Forestiere

EVERETT (CBS) – The Everett School Committee plans to call for an independent investigation into sexual harassment claims against the superintendent, sources tell WBZ.

WBZ has also learned a new accuser has come forward.

Last week, a former school department clerk accused Fred Foresteire of making inappropriate comments and touching her inappropriately between 2016 and earlier this year.

supt2 Sources: School Plans To Investigate Claims Against Everett Superintendent

Superintendent Frederick Foresteire (WBZ-TV)

The school committee released the agenda for Monday’s meeting on Friday.

It shows that members will meet in executive session to discuss the sexual harassment claims against the superintendent.

A Boston-based attorney tells WBZ she is representing the two women who have filed complaints with the state against Foresteire.

Foresteire denies all of the allegations.

