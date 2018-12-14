  • WBZ TVOn Air

WORCESTER (CBS) – A memorial fund for the daughter of Worcester firefighter Christopher Roy has reached $50,000 in donations, a city spokesman says.

Roy died early Sunday morning while battling a five-alarm fire on Lowell Street. He left behind a 9-year-old daughter, Ava.

Worcester firefighter Christopher Roy and daughter Ava (Family photo)

Worcester Firefighters IAFF Local 1009 has established a fund to benefit Ava. Checks made out to the AVA ROY FUND can be mailed to the Worcester Fire Department Credit Union at 34 Glennie St., Worcester, MA 01605.

Thousands of friends, family members and firefighters from all over will be gathering at Saint John’s Church in Worcester over the next two days for a wake and funeral.

