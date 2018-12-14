BOSTON (Hoodline) – Curious just how far your rental dollar goes in Boston? We’ve rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Boston with a budget of $2,100/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

49 Worthington St., #49 (Mission Hill)

Here’s this studio apartment situated at 49 Worthington St., #49. It’s listed for $2,100/month.

The building boasts on-site laundry, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. In the furnished apartment, there are a queen-sized bed, hardwood floors and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs. Expect a broker’s fee equal to one month’s rent.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

1163 Commonwealth Ave., #24A (Allston)

Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that’s located at 1163 Commonwealth Ave., #24A. It’s also listed for $2,100/month.

The unit has hardwood flooring, heating and bay windows. The building offers close proximity to downtown. Animals are not welcome. Future tenants needn’t worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

25 – 35 Morrissey Blvd., #46 (North Dorchester)

Then, check out this studio, one-bathroom apartment that’s located at 25 – 35 Morrissey Blvd., #46. It’s listed for $2,100/month.

The apartment boasts hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a balcony. The building features garage parking, a business center, a swimming pool, a fitness center and an elevator. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. The rental doesn’t require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

