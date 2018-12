BOSTON (CBS) – Friday marks six years since the deadly shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

A gunman killed 20 first-graders and six teachers on December 14, 2012.

In memory of those 26 lives lost, Boston Police are holding a gun buyback on Saturday.

It’s part of the “Your Piece for Peace” program.

Anyone can turn in their guns anonymously at six different locations across Boston.

