WAREHAM (CBS) — The first recreational marijuana retailer in the southeastern part of Massachusetts is set to open in Wareham next week.

Wareham police confirmed to WBZ-TV that Verilife, a medical marijuana dispensary at 112 Main Street, will begin sales of recreational marijuana Tuesday. It will become the fourth marijuana store to open in the state.

Cultivate in Leicester and NETA in Northampton started selling recreational marijuana last month and have totaled more than $7 million in sales so far. Salem’s Alternative Group Therapies is opening its doors on Saturday.

Police are holding a press conference at the facility Friday afternoon to talk about plans for parking and safety. Leicester residents have seen traffic gridlock in the wake of their town’s store opening, but it’s expected to ease once there are more locations selling recreational marijuana throughout Massachusetts.

In another industry development on Thursday, the state’s Cannabis Control Commission approved final licenses for retail locations in Fall River, Hudson, Pittsfield and Great Barrington. A retailer in Easthampton has also secured final approval from the commission but isn’t open for business yet.

Note: Police now say Verilife will open Tuesday instead of Monday.