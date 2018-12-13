BOSTON (CBS) – A recall was announced Thursday for hundreds of thousands of Ramen noodle cups sold between August and November of this year. The Lotus Foods Rice Ramen Noodle Soup cups can catch fire in the microwave.

The labels on the paper cups incorrectly direct consumers to cook the noodles in the microwave. There have been 12 reports of the soup cups sparking or catching fire while being microwaved.

The recalled Ramen cups come with Red, Green or Purple labels and are Red Miso, Tom Yum And Masala Curry flavors.

Red Miso Rice Ramen Noodle Soup – UPC Code 7 08953 65101 9

Tom Yum Rice Ramen Noodle Soup – UPC Code 7 08953 65103 3

Masala Curry Rice Ramen Noodle Soup – UPC Code 7 08953 65102 6

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission the Lotus Foods Rice Ramen Noodle Soup cups were sold at Whole Foods Market stores, various specialty food stores, and online at Amazon and the Lotus Foods website.

If you have the recalled soup cups, you can contact Lotus Foods for a replacement coupon. You can contact the California based company by calling toll-free 866-330-4390 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. EST Monday through Friday.