BOSTON (CBS) — For most NFL teams, a devastating loss like the Patriots suffered last week in Miami would usually sink their season.

But when it comes to moving on quickly, the Patriots are among the best in the business. And they have a great matchup to feast on this weekend, as they head to a city they’ve essentially owned since Tom Brady and Bill Belichick took over.

The Patriots head to Pittsburgh to square off against the 7-5-1 Steelers, a team they’ve won eight of their last 10 matchups against. The Steelers are scuffling, losers of three straight with their playoffs lives in jeopardy, making Sunday’s clash a golden opportunity to bounce back from last weekend’s unfortunate (and embarrassing) finish in Miami.

Admitting that he has not been right once in his predictions, WBZ-TV sports producer Scott Sullivan is picking the Patriots for a big win this weekend.

“I think the Steelers are in complete free-fall right now,” Sully told WBZ-TV Sports director Steve Burton on the latest edition of “A Slice Of Sully.” “They’ve lost three straight, and [Ben Roethlisberger] and John Connor are banged up, so who knows if either of them are going to play. They’re a mess and I think they’re going to collapse. I don’t think they’ll make the playoffs and Mike Tomlin is going to get fired.”

Sully is not worried about the Patriots suffering a “hangover” from last weekend.

“Belichick will have them ready and I think they’ll play a good game in Pittsburgh. They’ve won five straight against the Steelers. I like the Pats’ chances and I like Pittsburgh going right down the toilet,” he said.

Check out the full conversation in the video above and click here for past episodes of “A Slice Of Sully!”