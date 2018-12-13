BOSTON (CBS) – Joe Kelly has found a new home.

The hard-throwing relief pitcher who sparked a brawl with the New York Yankees and then closed out his career in Boston with a spectacular postseason is headed to Los Angeles.

Kelly signed a 3-year deal worth $25 million with the Dodgers, pending a physical, according to MLB.com.

In five years with the Red Sox, Kelly had a 4.33 ERA and struck out 319 batters. During the 2018 postseason, Kelly was key to Boston’s World Series run as he allowed just two runs in nine appearances.

Kelly is a native of southern California.