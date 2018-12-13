BOSTON (CBS) – Christmas is the happiest time of the year for many people, but for some it could be the most dangerous. In fact, according to a new Swedish study, your risk of suffering a heart attack around the holidays peaks on Christmas Eve.

Researchers looked at the exact timing of almost 300,000 heart attacks over a 16-year period. They found that Christmas Eve was the riskiest day of the year, with that risk peaking at 10 p.m. The risk was highest for older people and those with diabetes and heart disease.

In Sweden, and many parts of the world, Christmas Eve is the main day of holiday celebration, when people are most emotionally charged and may be overwhelmed with feelings of anger, anxiety, sadness, grief, or stress.