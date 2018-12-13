FALL RIVER (AP) — Officials have certified more than 4,000 signatures gathered in an effort to recall a Massachusetts mayor charged in a federal fraud case.

The Fall River City Clerk’s office announced Wednesday the Board of Election Commissioners has certified the signatures to remove Mayor Jasiel Correia, and they will now send the signatures to City Council.

Correia pleaded not guilty in October to a 13-count indictment charging him with defrauding investors in an app he created and filing false tax returns.

Federal prosecutors say the Democrat spent more than $230,000 of funds from investors on luxury items and political campaign contributions.

The 27-year-old has denied the allegations.

City Council will notify Correia in writing once they receive the signatures. If he refuses to resign, a recall election will be scheduled.

