BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins got some of their walking (rather, skating) wounded back on the ice Thursday.

Patrice Bereron, Zdeno Chara and Kevan Miller all skated at Warrior Ice Arena on Thursday, a sign they’re getting closer to a return sometime in the near future.

Chara has been out the longest, sidelined with a left MCL sprain since Nov. 14. Bergeron went down two days later with a rib injury, while Miller has been out since taking a puck to his throat on Nov. 26.

Chara and Bergeron are not expected back for another few weeks, while Miller’s timetable was expected to be sidelined for at least five weeks. Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said it was good to have the trio of injured players back on the ice Thursday, but didn’t offer any updates on potential returns to the lineup.

“They’re skating and they’re getting closer to joining practice, but again there is no timeline,” Cassidy told reporters. “I suspect that we’ll probably see them in practice next week, but I don’t want to get ahead of myself.”

Cassidy said it was good to see Miller on the ice, but the blue liner will have to be cleared for contact before he can return to practice. Miller was skating in a red no-contact jersey on Thursday, and also sported some protection around his neck.

📹 Kevan Miller was wearing some kind of neck protection at #NHLBruins practice today #WBZ pic.twitter.com/QvfSbtBW6s — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) December 13, 2018

The Bruins have won three straight and return to action Friday night against the Penguins in Pittsburgh.