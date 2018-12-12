BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – Two dozen middle and high school girls are providing a lesson in getting things done.

Girls playing hockey is not exactly breaking news, but it’s how the girls from West and East Bridgewater made it to the ice that is cool.

Rachel Smith is from West Bridgewater. “I went to the principal with two other girls from West Bridgewater,” she said.

And Brooke Lydon is from East Bridgewater. “At first we didn’t think we’d have enough players so we combined with West Bridgewater,” Brooke explains.

Both towns have boys hockey. Neither had girls hockey, and figure skating wasn’t going to cut it.

“I was actually a figure skater for one year before I was a hockey player, but like I didn’t really like figure skating,” Brooke said.

Hockey is what 27 strangers, half of whom have never played, wanted.

“We started it, but the school really finished it,” Rachel said.

With an assist from their parents who raised $30,000 and an assist from their new coach who played college hockey. The girls hosted events, got the word out and recruited players.

And 16 days after their very first practice, they had their first home game Wednesday night.

“Hopefully future generations of girls want to play hockey,” Brooke said.