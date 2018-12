WEST BROOKFIELD (CBS) – The man charged in the brutal murder a West Brookfield mother and her three young children is due in court Wednesday.

Matthew Locke is set to be arraigned in Worcester Superior Court.

Prosecutors say he killed Sara Bermudez and her kids back in March. Locke is the cousin of Bermudez’s husband.

Locke was first arrested and charged with lying to investigators after he suggested the killings were gang related. He was then charged with the murders in September.