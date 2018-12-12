  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox have made a minor move out in Vegas.

According to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, the Red Sox have signed veteran outfielder Gorkys Hernandez to a minor league deal. The agreement would pay the 31-year-old $1 million if he reaches the majors in 2019.

The right-hander can play all three outfield positions and hit .234 with the San Francisco Giants in 2018, clubbing a career-high 15 homers while driving in 40 runs in 142 games. He has also spent time with the Marlins and Pirates during his five-year career, slashing .234/.285/.357 with a crisp .987 fielding percentage.

With Mookie Bets, Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr., and J.D. Martinez in the mix for the outfield, Hernandez is nothing more than utility depth for Boston. But given his ability to play all three outfield positions, he may find himself in the majors at some point during the 2019 season.

