LAWRENCE (CBS) – A 61-year-old woman was killed and her 35-year-old pregnant daughter was injured after they were struck by a car in Lawrence Wednesday night.

Police say the two women were walking on Essex Street near the intersection of Hampshire Street when they were struck at about 6:11 p.m.

They were treated at the scene and taken to Lawrence General Hospital where the 61-year-old woman was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car involved has not been charged.

The incident is under investigation by the state and local police.

