MASHPEE (CBS) — The Quashnet Elementary School in Mashpee is closed Wednesday after reports of high carbon monoxide levels. The closure comes one day after students were dismissed early because of a gas leak.

Students, who had already made their way to the school by bus, were driven back to their bus stops and dropped off if there was an adult waiting for them. Otherwise, they were taken to the Mashpee Middle-High School for the day or until a parent could pick them up.

The Mashpee Fire Department confirmed there was an active leak at the school but said it was unclear if it was a new leak or the same leak as Tuesday. Firefighters responded to the school to address it.

Superintendent Patty DeBoer initially wrote on Facebook Tuesday night, “I just received word from our Facilities Supervisor Brad Tripp that all systems have been repaired and operation checks have been successful on the boilers at the Quashnet School–the source of today’s gas leak. Therefore, we are planning on a regular school day tomorrow at the Quashnet School.”

All other Mashpee schools are open.