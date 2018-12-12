Filed Under:Anaridis Rodriguez, Bomb Threat, Fall River, Local TV

FALL RIVER (CBS) — An anonymous bomb threat led administrators at one school in Fall River to move their students to another school Wednesday. “Out of an abundance of caution,” Kuss Middle School was evacuated after a threatening phone call.

Fall River Public Schools posted on Facebook that everyone is safe and students were escorted to Viveiros Elementary School by the staff. They were dismissed at their regular time.

A shelter-in-place was ordered as the police and fire departments responded to the school. From there, the law enforcement officials and Superintendent Matthew Malone decided to evacuate the school “so that the building could be thoroughly and completely searched.”

Police have not said if they believe the threat was credible or not.

